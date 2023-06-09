LANNWS-06-10-23 FENTANYL 2

Officers from multiple agencies found these items – drugs, digital scales, guns and cash – in Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera's home during a search June 8. 

 Doug Barfield

A Lancaster man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home this week.

Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera, 28, was arrested early Thursday, June 8, at his home at 2186 Pheasant Road. He is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.