A Lancaster man is facing drug trafficking charges after a search of his home this week.
Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera, 28, was arrested early Thursday, June 8, at his home at 2186 Pheasant Road. He is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Officers were investigating another case from earlier in the week with Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force agents when they learned about narcotics at Rivera's home.
About daybreak, the officers, along with a K-9 unit, agents from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services personnel went to the home to serve a search warrant.
They knocked and were let inside without incident. Rivera was there, along with two women, who were all detained during the search.
Agents found 7 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 119 grams of suspected fentanyl and digital scales in the home. They also seized two 9 mm pistols and an AR-style 5.56 mm pistol, along with ammunition. A safe contained $48,712 in cash, and $4,290 was found in a purse in the home.
Rivera was arrested, but neither of the women were charged.
Rivera appeared before a magistrate Thursday afternoon, and bond was denied. He remains in the Lancaster County Detention Center.
“The Task Force agents did an excellent job of digging deep on the other investigation to obtain evidence related to this substantial fentanyl trafficking enterprise,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “They were able to pull together resources from multiple agencies to plan this very successful operation on short notice.
"I appreciate the help we got from all participating agencies which resulted in the removal of lots of drugs, drug money and guns from the drug trade in Lancaster County.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.