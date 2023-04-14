The total number of mass shootings in the United States this year to date is now over 130, with the most recent being in Louisville, Ky., this past Monday, April 10, preceded by the Nashville, Tenn., shooting March 27. When will it stop?
In a recent poll from Politico, only 37% of Republicans are in favor of stricter gun control laws. In 2022, all NRA donations went directly to Republican candidates. Based on this information alone, we know Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Ralph Norman are not going to push for any legislation to strengthen gun laws or ban assault-style weapons with their large capacity magazines. All three are beholden to the NRA by the combined, tidy little sum of about $83,000.
The Republican Party that pushed for the repeal of Roe v Wade believes more in the sanctity of life in the womb than for those babies that have exited the womb, only to die in the “safety” of their schools.
South Carolina is a state governed by Republicans. This county is governed by a majority of Republicans. And who continues to vote these unapologetic gun nuts into office? The majority of voters in this county who are proud to be called Republican. Guilt by association is a valid argument.
Prayer is not working. The shooting in Nashville took place in a private Christian school. And numerous prayers have been offered in the past. Children are still being murdered. Your god is not listening. Maybe he is waiting for those praying souls to take more personal action. Or your god just might be non-existent.
Imagine sending your 9-year-old daughter to school. There are smiles and laughter as she and her friends prepare for the day ahead. Hours later, that 9-year-old is leaving school on a gurney in a body-bag. But not just your child. There are numerous others. Will that eliminate the indifference and lead to action? Might you become more involved in strengthening guns laws by electing men and women who are not indebted to the gun lobby?
Maybe it is time to start showing pictures of what an AR-15 can do to a small body. The bullet does not just make a hole, but it explodes inside the body. The blast can blow apart a skull and pulverize bones. A bullet from the AR-15 hitting the liver makes it look like a Jello mold hitting the floor. Put that in your picture album.
We live in a country in which Republicans believe being “woke,” or more precisely, empathetic to the less fortunate, is a greater threat to the public than guns. Additionally, banning books takes priority over any gun legislation. I do not believe Michelangelo’s statue of David has killed anyone.
Of course, none of these shootings have affected Lancaster directly. There have been no shootings in our local schools. None of the local churches have been attacked. Nor has the local grocer or any other businesses.
Is it just a matter of time? Then we will cry, grieve, pray, wait for answers and forget until the next shooting occurs somewhere in the U.S. The grieving is left for the parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins who have suffered losses.
And we go on our merry way, blind and indifferent.
William St. Louis is a Lancaster County resident.