The total number of mass shootings in the United States this year to date is now over 130, with the most recent being in Louisville, Ky., this past Monday, April 10, preceded by the Nashville, Tenn., shooting March 27. When will it stop?

In a recent poll from Politico, only 37% of Republicans are in favor of stricter gun control laws. In 2022, all NRA donations went directly to Republican candidates. Based on this information alone, we know Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott and Ralph Norman are not going to push for any legislation to strengthen gun laws or ban assault-style weapons with their large capacity magazines. All three are beholden to the NRA by the combined, tidy little sum of about $83,000.

William St. Louis is a Lancaster County resident.

