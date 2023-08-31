The Lancaster County Council has finalized rules and regulations for all of its parks.
The new rules and regulations passed by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Jose Luis voting against the new rules.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Lancaster County Council has finalized rules and regulations for all of its parks.
The new rules and regulations passed by a 6-1 vote with Councilman Jose Luis voting against the new rules.
County administration said given the addition of several new athletic parks in recent years and plans for more in the future, the parks haven’t had the same rules and regulations that can be enforced countywide with the help of staff and, if need be, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
County Parks and Recreation Director Chris Clouden said this ordinance will do just that.
“That was the intent – to create something to codify the rules and regulations,” he said. “It was clear and to the point.”
A lot of the rules and regulations have to deal with commonalities, such as hours and access, but they also deal with prohibited acts and penalties. Most penalties for violating the park rules will result in a misdemeanor charge.
Signs will be made enforcing the new park rules and they will be clearly displayed at each location.
The new rules and regulations will also be listed on the county’s parks and recreation website page eventually.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.