The increasingly popular Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is hosting a three-day music festival next week, with performances Sept. 7, 9 and 10. The gala will conclude with a reception at the historic Craig House on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Historic Lancaster Music Festival is a collaboration between Chamber Music for All (CM4A) and several very talented musicians, vocalists and groups.
Calin Lupanu, founder of CM4A, designed the inaugural festival. CM4A performs several times each year at the CAC.
“We are looking forward to playing at this beautiful venue, which is quickly becoming our home away from home,” he said.
The CAC is establishing itself as a favorite music venue for some of the most talented regional musicians. Audience members love the former church for its ambiance and intimate setting, which allows them to see the faces of the performing musicians.
Lupanu, concertmaster for Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and music festivals coordinator, has created a masterpiece of musical offerings showcasing the best musical talent in the greater Charlotte area.
Day 1
The first night of music begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, and features the Mendelssohn’s “Octet for Strings.”
The octet includes the following musicians: violinists Lupanu, Ayako Game, Hanna Zhdan and Monica Boboc; violists Marcus Pyle (Davidson College) and Rebina Bak (Yale University alumni); and cellists Allison Drenkow and Marlene Ballena.
The concert will also feature Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” Translated into English, the title means “A Little Night Music.” The audience will find the serenade light, breezy and entertaining. Other works include Romanian composer Enescu’s “Prelude in Unison.”
Day 2
The second night of performances begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with a classical and jazz pop collaboration between Chamber Music for All and Opera Carolina. Soprano Corey Lovelace and tenor Johnnie Felder will be featured.
The evening’s program will explore some of Gershwin’s music and familiar arias from popular operas. Other works include jazz pieces and works by Puccini and Piazzola.
James Meena, general director and principal conductor of Opera Carolina, said collaborations like this are an important part of the cultural network in greater Charlotte.
“We are proud to be a part of the music festival and expect that this first successful year will be a herald for many years of great programming in the Lancaster area,” Meena said.
Day 3
The third and final concert will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, with guest pianist and USC professor of piano, Phillip Bush, joining the CM4A musicians to perform the piano quintets of Bartok and Dvorak.
These compositions maximize diversity of sound and create a rich and full resonance with a small ensemble of musicians — perfect for the CAC’s acoustics.
“It will be a tour de force,” Lupanu said.
Bush has performed worldwide and is regarded as one of the most experienced chamber music pianists of his generation. He is a professor of music at the University of South Carolina.
Bush has played a few times at the CAC with Lupanu and is delighted to be a part of the first music festival at the venue.
“I am always inspired by the space itself,” Bush said. “I find the sound to be glorious and grand, even when just one or a few instruments are playing, and yet the space is also quite intimate and small enough that one feels the energy and the rapt attention of the audience, too, most palpably from the perspective of the stage.”
Bush sees the CAC as a treasure, not just for the immediate Lancaster community, but for the wider Lancaster County area, York County and beyond.
“It’s well worth a drive to hear a concert at the CAC,” he said. “I hope that this festival serves as a spark to ignite a wider awareness and appreciation for the CAC’s extensive menu of year-round and diverse cultural offerings.”
Reception
The grand finale will be the reception at historic Craig House, 1859 Craig Farm Road, less than 10 minutes from the CAC. The celebration will begin at 5 p.m.
Concert organizer John Craig said if weather allows, the event will be held under the pavilion and surrounding lawns. If it rains, the party will move inside the Craig House.
“We expect to have much to celebrate and the reception is designed to do just that,” Craig said. “We will have a generous amount of food and drinks with informal background music.”
There will be a raffle drawing between 5 and 7 p.m. at the reception, including a top prize of an overnight stay for a couple at Kilburnie with breakfast.
The reception is a fundraiser for CAC concerts, which rely on sponsors to keep ticket prices low. Most concerts cost only $15.
Craig said the music hall just received an anonymous donation of $5,000, which must be matched by other individuals and businesses, to turn the $5,000 promise into a $10,000 gift. Donations may be mailed to LCSHP, 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster SC 29720.
Growing popularity
The Cultural Arts Center is becoming more popular each year. Twenty-four concerts have been booked for 2023. A dozen continuing education seminars, or conversations, are scheduled on the first Wednesday of every month, bringing the total number of events to 39. Craig said the venue is also used about a dozen times a year by area groups, which means something is happening at the CAC nearly every week.
Four events are scheduled for the first full week of September.
“It’s a sign of success that the CAC now has an annual music festival,” Craig said. “Lancaster is really on the map culturally, and we are pulling in more and more concert patrons from out of town and even the county. The festival will be a great way to kick off the fall.”
How to buy tickets
Advance tickets for individual concerts are $15 each. A ticket to the reception is $84. For access to the entire event, a festival package ticket is only $131, including a small processing fee. Advance tickets are available at www.lcshp.org. Combined festival tickets, if not purchased online, will be $145.
The Lancaster Cultural Arts Center is located at 307 W. Gay St. in historic downtown Lancaster. Free parking is available at the CAC and Craig Farm.
The festival is sponsored by the Lancaster County Society for Historical Preservation.