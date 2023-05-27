LANNWS-05-31-23 HOPEWELL REVIVAL

The Rev. Sh’Kur Francis preached all four nights of the April 16-19 revival at Hopewell United Methodist Church.

 Mike Ellis/The Greenville News

What do you do when the pandemic’s far-reaching effects have claimed a good chunk of your church’s members, you’re struggling with finances and you’re eager for a bold path forward in ministry?

If you’re Hopewell United Methodist Church, you listen to the Holy Spirit — and host a revival that breathes a fresh wind of connection and diversity across your community and congregation.

Reprinted courtesy of the South Carolina United Methodist Advocate

