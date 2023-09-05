LANSPTS-09-06-23 BUFORD FOOTBALL ART

Aaron Morris moves the ball upfield for Buford during the Yellow Jackets’ Sept. 1 game at Lee Central.

 Eric Rowell

BISHOPVILLE — The Buford High Yellow Jackets were denied their first win on the season, falling on the road to Lee Central.

Lee Central won 22-7 over Buford in the Friday, Sept. 1 game.