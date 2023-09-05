BISHOPVILLE — The Buford High Yellow Jackets were denied their first win on the season, falling on the road to Lee Central.
Lee Central won 22-7 over Buford in the Friday, Sept. 1 game.
Buford captured the early lead when the Jacket’s quarterback Noah Crump scored on a one-yard sneak. After Christian Griffin added the point after, Buford held a 7-0 lead with 9:37 left in the second quarter.
Buford’s scoring drive started at the Stallions 47-yard line and a 38-yard pass from Crump to Aaron Morris on third and 16 kept the drive alive.
Buford opened the game with an impressive 46-yard drive that stalled at the Stallion’s 24-yard line. Griffin’s 40-yard field goal fell short for the Jackets.
Lee Central made defensive adjustments that kept Buford from mustering any offense in the second half.
Buford rushed 27 times for 25 yards and had 97 yards through the air.
Lee Central took the lead on a fourth and three touchdown pass from Ja’Quarius Davis to Demarius Gregg. The 2-point conversion to put the Stallion’s up 8-7 with 4:06 left in the half.
Lee Central added to their lead with just 50 seconds left before the half on a pic six by Kenyon Scarborough. The Stallion’s held a 14-7 half time lead after the failed two-point conversion.
The Stallions final score came early in the second half on a 59-yard pass from Davis to Khalif Harry. Williams added the two-point conversion for a 22-7 lead.
“We have to run the ball and pass better and on a consistent basis,” said Buford head coach Joe Watson. “We have to get better on the defensive side, tackle better.”
The last time Buford opened the season with three straight loses was 2018. That team went on to go undefeated in region play and win the region championship.
Buford returns home this week to face the SC Spartans on Friday, Sept. 8, after a schedule adjustment from earlier in the season.