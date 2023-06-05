The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is urgently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is urgently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
Emily Smith, 16, was last seen in Lancaster, on Mother’s Day, May 14. She has been missing for three weeks.
She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. She has light brown hair with brown eyes.
She could be staying in South Carolina, specifically in the areas of Lancaster or Myrtle Beach. She may have also traveled to Panama City, Fla., or to Texas.
If you have any information about Emily or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 1-803-283-4136.