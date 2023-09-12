ROCK HILL — Thomas Bradley Sutter, 32, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Thomas was born Oct. 10, 1990, in Loris, a son of Thomas Wesley Sutter and Patti Lynn Boardman Whitaker.
Thomas is survived by his parents; stepfather, Jeff Whitaker; brother, Dillon Sutter; stepbrothers, Josh Whitaker, Joshua Whitaker, Justin Whitaker and Quinten Whitaker; sister, Jennifer Whitaker; grandparents, Ron Boardman and Brenda Demorest; two nieces; three nephews; and fiancee, Brooke Hunter.
Thomas was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Heitmeyer; brother, Christopher David Sutter.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.