At 6 feet, 5 inches, and 275 pounds, senior "Jake Recker is a big-bodied lineman ... and in short yardage, he needs to be on the field," says Warriors head coach Adam Hastings.

 Jamison Murphy

Football is not just a game of inches, but of time management as well.

Unfortunately for the Indian Land High Warriors, they left 3 seconds too many for the Westside High Rams in last year's 4A playoffs. Warriors’ head coach Adam Hastings and his staff used the loss as a teaching tool.