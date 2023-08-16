Football is not just a game of inches, but of time management as well.
Unfortunately for the Indian Land High Warriors, they left 3 seconds too many for the Westside High Rams in last year's 4A playoffs. Warriors’ head coach Adam Hastings and his staff used the loss as a teaching tool.
Going into last year, “we averaged about seven plays that were mental, execution-based, focus-based that cost us the game,” he said. “Last year, we cut that down to four. In that game, we had five really bad mental mistakes that cost us the game. Our players understand that athletically, physically, we’re really close. It’s just about taking care of things mentally to play at the speed we want to play.”
Hastings feels confident and optimistic that he has the players to do so, even though the roster is young.
“We played a young team last year,” he added. “We started a lot of underclassmen. We have guys in our senior class who are three- and four-year starters. We don’t have a young roster that lacks experience, we have a young roster that has experience. We have competition at safety and cornerback, which we haven’t had before.”
Keyon Kiles, the returning starter, Camdin Portis, Caden Arnold, Eddie Venier, Brysen Conner and Davon Caldwell will all see time in the defensive secondary.
Dominic Odom and Angelo D’Orazio lead a young group of linebackers. Hastings believes his linemen have gotten used to playing both ways.
“Jake Recker is a big-bodied lineman, 6’5,” 275 (pounds), and in short yardage, he needs to be on the field,” was an example Hastings gave of why his linemen play both ways.
“We return four starters on the offensive line, two all-region guys in Trey Rodriguez at guard and Recker at tackle.”
Wesley Golic and Devin McCurry return as well, and Hastings wants to see Leo Rodriguez receive time on the line as well.
The line will protect and try to open holes for Jaxon Scheidt and All-State running back Jaden Singletary, who will also see time at linebacker. Hastings likes the depth behind Singletary, including Caldwell, who moved from wide receiver to running back, and Jamal Horton, whom Hastings sees as a third-down back.
Scheidt runs often in the Warriors' offense, making a quality backup quarterback essential for the team's success. Sequel Patterson will back Scheidt up, and also see time at receiver and corner.
Portis' brother, Chaz, will play receiver with him, along with Hayden Morris, Venier, Conner and newcomer Ricky Myers. Hastings is excited to see what the group can do.
“We have depth and competition, which we feel really good about,” he said.
Hastings believes his staff and structure are what will help his team compete, not just this year, but when the Warriors move up to 5A as well. He mentioned how helpful his staff was as he completed his master’s degree at Winthrop University.
“I could not have done it without our staff,” he said. “There were times when I had the laptop out during practice while they ran practice.”
Hastings feels that the team is not ready for its opener at Nation Ford yet, but feels better about where the team is at this point than last year.
“Mentally, we have a lot more questions answered than last year at this time,” he said. “You look at where we are with our calendar, our install guides and schedule, we still have some things to work on, but I think we’ll be ready.”