A Lancaster man was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for a 2021 murder.
Curtis Townsend, 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday, July 11, in General Sessions Court to the murder of Takeisha Massey.
On Oct. 9, 2021, officers with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lancaster Police Department responded to 2302 Caroline Court in response to a shooting.
They found Massey, 38, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, she was shot multiple times during an argument. Massey was transported to MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
An eyewitness identified Townsend, then 21, as the shooter, and he was found by officers within minutes of the shooting and taken into custody.
In earlier reports, police said Townsend tossed the gun and hid in an outside trash can, where he was quickly found.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Townsend was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The case went to trial Monday, July 10, when a jury was impaneled and heard testimony from several witnesses before court broke for the day.
Before the trial proceeded Tuesday, Townsend decided to enter a guilty plea.
Judge William A. McKinnon sentenced Townsend to 40 years in the S.C. Department of Corrections on the murder charge.