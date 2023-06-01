Andrew Jackson High School recently honored its winter and spring athletes.
The Volunteers handed out winter and spring sports awards May 24 at the school. Athletes from 10 different sports were honored.
Winners are listed below:
Cheer
Ashtyn Sanders – Coaches Award
Delaney Hinson – Most Spirited
Lilly Horton – Best All Around
McKibben Walters – Leadership Award
Braylyn Riggins – Volunteer Pride Award
Carissa McAteer – Most Improved
Kylee Harris – Junior Captain Award
De’Myah Peeples and Jillian Roberts – Senior Captain Award
Wrestling
Gabe Clyburn – Coach Faulkenberry Award
Kaden Hornsby – Most Valuable Wrestler
David Mills – Most Improved
Hunter Hopkins – Coaches Award
Girls basketball
Ni’Yonna Asbelle and Ayona Alexander – Co-MVPs
Ayona Alexander – Offensive MVP
Madison Phillips – Tim Sims Volunteer Award
Braylyn Riggins – Most Improved
Trinity Delly – Rookie of the Year
All-Region selections – Emiley McCall, Trinity Delly, Ni’Yonna Asbelle and Ayona Alexander
Boys basketball
Darius Walker and Ely Sowell – Coaches Award
Skyler Hegler – Sportsmanship Award
Zakadden Clyburn – Rookie of the Year
Jy’Kevius Johnson – Hustle Award
Damias Seegars – Defensive Award
Jaleel Alexander – Impact Player Award
Bryce Peterson – Best All-Round Award
Ghaleb Wilson – MVP
All-Region selections – Zakadden Clyburn, Bryce Peterson, Damias Seegars, Jy’Kevius Johnson, Ghaleb Wilson
Ghaleb Wilson – Region 5-2A Player of the Year
Danny Wright – Region 5-2A Coach of the Year
Girls soccer
Charley Lundy – Defensive Player of the Year
Kaylon Mackey – Rookie of the Year
Sallie Ann Blackmon – MVP
Emiley McCall – Offensive Player of the Year
All-Region selections – Emiley McCall, Sallie Ann Blackmon, Laney Stevens, Reagan Starnes
Boys soccer
Cale Horton – Coaches Award
Brian Guiterrez – Most Improved
Weston Joyner – Defensive MVP
Tyson Funderburk and Rylan Bowers – Co-Offensive MVP
Carson Brice – MVP
All-Region selections – Grant Phillips, Weston Joyner, Rylan Bowers, Carson Brice and Tyson Funderburk
All-State selections – Rylan Bowers, Carson Brice and Tyson Funderburk
Golf
Gabe Rascon – MVP
Daniel McNaughton – Most Improved
Dalton Bowers – Volunteer Award
Softball
Savanna Parker – MVP
Olivia Carnes – Most Improved
All-Region selections – Savanna Parker and Olivia Carnes
Track
Wrenn Nash – Girls Rookie of the Year
Seth Marshall – Boys Rookie of the Year
De’Myha Peeples – Girls Energy Award
Matthew Gaddy – Boys Energy Award
Alyson Funderburk – Girls Driven Award
Judah Nash – Boys Driven Award
Karli Rathel – Girls Volunteer Award
Will Gardner – Boys Volunteer Award
Ashlyn Beckham – Girls Coaches Award
J’Von Kelly – Boys Coaches Award
LaRe’sha McIlwain – Girls High Point Award
Isaac Wilson-Blackmon – Boys High Point Award
D’Mya Wade – Girls MVP
Cullen Ussery – Boys MVP
All-Region selections – Cullen Ussery, Seth Marshall, Ely Sowell, Isaac Wilson-Blackmon, Trey Thompson, J’Von Kelly, D’Mya Wade, Hayden Williams and LaRe’sha McIlwain
All-State selections – Judah Nash, D’Nya Wade, Isaac Wilson-Blackmon, Cullen Ussery, Seth Marshall, Ely Sowell and Trey Thompson
Baseball
All-Region selections – Skyler Hegler, Fuller Sims, Hammond Wrenn, Brady Jackson, Brady Williams and Landon Peavy
All-State selections – Brady Williams and Landon Peavy
Landon Peavy – Region 5-2A Player of the Year
Landon Peavy – 2A co-Player of the Year
Landon Peavy – North-South All-Star selection