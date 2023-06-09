Crecie (Cris) Bowen Hance, 82, of Fort Lawn, died June 4, 2023.
Crecie (Cris) Bowen Hance, 82, of Fort Lawn, died June 4, 2023.
Born Jan. 25, 1941, in Paw Paw, Va., she was the daughter of the late Lundy and Artiley (Taylor) Charles.
She is survived by daughter, Vickie Hartberger; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Bowen; second husband, Furman Hance; daughter, Rita Sue Bowen; son, Ricky John Bowen; five brothers; eight sisters.
Memorial service is 4 p.m. June 16, at First Assembly of God, Rock Hill. Private burial will be at Fort Jackson National Veterans Cemetery, Columbia.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge.