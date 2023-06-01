Buford High School has hired a new boys basketball coach.
Jaybe Shackleford was hired May 17 to replace Steve Sellers, who stepped down after the season.
Shackleford comes from Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, where he has been for 15 years serving in multiple capacities, including teacher, assistant coach, head coach and athletic director (AD). He served as an assistant athletic director 2014-17 and then was athletic director from 2018 to 2022.
Before coaching at Nation Ford, he spent two years at Fort Mill High School, serving as an assistant basketball coach under former Buford basketball coach Bailey Jackson.
After so much time at Nation Ford, Shackleford said he was looking for a new challenge.
“I started looking at the school and the people there,” he said. “I like the small-town feel and I love the atmosphere.”
Shackleford said he will miss Nation Ford, but was also looking to get back into coaching basketball.
“It is bittersweet,” he said. “It has been a good home. I was looking for new adventures and a new thing. It seems like the right time to see what else is out there.”
Shackleford returned to the classroom before the start of the past year academic year at Nation Ford after serving several years as athletic director.
Shackelford said as AD, he missed the aspect of just being over one team and not an entire athletic program. He said that once you have been a coach, you always want to coach and compete.
“There is a huge itch to get back into coaching,” he said. “As AD, I got to work with athletes. I missed getting to talk to the band kids and the theater kids. Being back in the classroom has given me that opportunity.”
He will also be teaching social studies at Buford.
Shackleford and his wife, Rebecca, live in Fort Mill and plan to move to the Health Springs area. His wife is an assistant principal at Indian Land High School.
