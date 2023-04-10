Dick Cheney rubbed shoulders with many of Washington’s elites. His autobiography, “In My Time,” reviews the lives of politicians who shaped America over the past several decades.
The former vice president gleaned one lesson from observing the leadership of President Gerald Ford – some actions are only justified by time.
Cheney shares the surprise he and many Americans experienced on Sept. 8, 1974, when Ford issued a full, free and absolute pardon to Richard Nixon following the Watergate scandal. Cheney writes, “He described his actions as a way to ‘shut and seal’ the matter of Watergate and to mitigate the suffering of Richard Nixon and his family.”
This action hurt Ford’s popularity. There was immediately “a firestorm of controversy and criticism.” Ford’s approval rating dropped from 71% to 49%. The press condemned Ford, and he endured many negative attacks. Political pundits speculate that it eventually cost him the reelection.
However, more than 30 years later, Cheney writes, “the wisdom and generosity of Gerald Ford’s instincts have been recognized for their courage and honored for their rightness. But at the time the pardon was controversial and unpopular.” In 2001, the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation awarded Ford the Profile in Courage award for his pardon of Nixon.
Wisdom knows that at times the right choice is the unpopular one. The best decision may be greatly misunderstood or condemned. It takes courage to make the right choice. And in retrospect, even critics may see that it was wise and correct.
Years ago, my parents left a painful church situation that became abusive. Before leaving, my mother warned some persons in leadership of the unwise and ungodly path of the senior pastor. Mom and Dad received an incredible amount of criticism and ostracism for their stance. The pastor even told the staff to have no contact with them. Several years later, after several hundred people left the church, a staff member who had previously supported the pastor commented to me, “Your mother was right.”
A godly person does not play to the crowd. A wise person does not make his judgments solely based on public opinion.
King Saul in the Old Testament lived most of his reign trying to look good in front of people. The fruit of his character revealed a pitiful life, not so different than the lives of some Hollywood favorites or political figures who woo the crowds but lead miserable lives of shallow character.
After Saul’s failure as king, the Bible says that the Lord searched out a man after his own heart to be the next leader. David lived to the audience of the Lord.
Be willing to make the hard decisions when necessary. God will be pleased, and time will tell.