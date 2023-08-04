Min. Clayton Alexander Thompson Jr. (Bird) died July 31, 2023, at MUSC Lancaster.
A son of the late Clayton Alexander Thompson Sr. and Nanie Edna Shannon Thompson, he was formerly married to YEvonne Walker Thompson.
Survivors are his former wife of Heath Springs; children, Clayton Thompson III of Columbia and Shardae Dike of Salisbury, N.C.; siblings, Vicky Moten of Charlotte, Kenneth Thompson Sr., John Earl Thompson and Gordon Thompson Sr. of Lancaster; six grandchildren.
Funeral is 2 p.m. Aug. 5 at St. John Baptist Church, Lancaster. Committal will be inside the church.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday Aug. 4, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Condolences: crawfh@comporium.net.