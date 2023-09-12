Lancaster County School District held the first of five public sessions with superintendent finalists on Monday night at USC Lancaster.
Dr. Raashad Lamont Fitzpatrick, one of the five finalists for the district's top job, addressed the community Sept. 11 in the Pete Arnold Special Events Room.
Background
Fitzpatrick currently serves as the assistant to the superintendent and district ombudsman (conflict mitigation) for Greenville County Schools. He was also assistant principal and principal at Gaffney High School, assistant principal at Whitlock Junior High School, principal at Carver Middle School, social studies teacher and assistant coach at Chesnee High School.
Fitzpatrick earned a bachelor's degree in education from West Virginia State University, a master's degree in leadership studies from Marshall University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from South Carolina State University, according to LCSD public information specialist Michelle Craig.
Monday’s session
Fitzpatrick spoke for about 20 minutes to a half-full room, comprised of community members, business leaders and school district administrators. After his 20-minute speech, he took questions for 15 minutes.
During his speech, Fitzpatrick focused on metrics, sharing several of the achievements and action items he successfully implemented in his previous district.
“We were able to look at academics, athletics and the arts and do a lot of great things,” Fitzpatrick said. “In those years, we ended up making the list for U.S. News and World Report’s Best High Schools in the Nation for the very first time.”
Fitzpatrick said he sees the same potential for Lancaster County as he did for Greenville County, as Lancaster is projecting to grow as big as Greenville did.
“The potential in Lancaster County is the same as in Greenville, and I think with all of my experiences that I have, and all of the needs here in Lancaster County – looking at the growth, looking at the potential, looking at all of the great academic programs, athletic programs and programs in the arts – Lancaster County has the opportunity to be the best school district in the state, and also in the nation,” Fitzpatrick said.
He also highlighted the need for organizational accountability and personal responsibility within district leadership.
“As your leader, I will make sure that everyone is accountable,” Fitzpatrick said. “I don't say from the superintendent down, because that's not the hierarchy that I'm gonna come in with. The superintendent and everyone across the board – we all need to be held accountable. I'm not in a position where I'm above everybody else; I'm right here with you.”
Fitzpatrick is a father to fourth- and eighth-grade students, who would attend Lancaster County schools if he becomes superintendent. He said this makes his role all the more important, because he would be working for all students, including his own children.
Q&A session
Four people asked questions during the session, regarding graduation rates and individual education plan (IEP) students, district communication with local businesses, the fiscal watch and support for Barr Street High School’s alternative learning program students.
Fitzpatrick discussed the successful “early warning system,” that he used in past districts to alert staff when students are showing characteristics of those likely to drop out. This is something Fitzpatrick said he would implement here.
For special needs students, he said it is important to have sensory spaces for students who are overstimulated. Fitzpatrick said he would ensure resources and programming are adequate to help IEP students succeed.
He also mentioned Carver Middle School's collaboration with many local businesses, like BMW, Milliken, Michelin and Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
“All of those people became members of my STEM advisory board,” Fitzpatrick said. “We met with them once a month to look at best practices in STEM education and best practices in the field.”
With regard to the district's ongoing fiscal watch situation, Fitzpatrick said he would ensure accountability and appropriate action be taken to end the fiscal watch declaration, before it becomes a fiscal emergency.
“It's one of those things we're in a culture of continuous improvement, not blaming someone, but we work to make sure that we improve. We do it better next time,” he said. “There’s pretty clear guidelines on what you need to do to be fiscally responsible, and we just make sure that we implement those things.”
For concerns surrounding alleged district non-compliance with IEP federal guidelines, in alternative learning programs like Barr Street High School, Fitzpatrick said he would ensure federal guidelines are followed.
“Nothing is personal, it’s all about process,” he said. “It's all about doing what's right, so if I have to address you, it’s not a personal issue, it's a process issue — you may have not followed that IEP.”
The next public session with Dr. Kathie Greer is at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 in the USCL Pete Arnold Special Events Room, 476 Hubbard Dr., Lancaster.