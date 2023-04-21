It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Raymond Douglas Taylor.
It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of Raymond Douglas Taylor.
Mr. Taylor passed away Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023, at MUSC Health — Kershaw Medical Center in Camden.
Born in Camden, he was a son of the late Earl Jefferson Taylor and Mary Ellen Dease Taylor. Mr. Taylor was a graduate of Flat Creek High School and a mechanic in the textile industry. He loved music and fishing. He also had served in the National Guard.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his sister, June T. Robinson of Lancaster; his brother, Dennis G. Taylor of Kershaw; two nephews, Chad Robinson and Ron Robinson; his niece, Shona T. Boatwright; two great-nephews, Ian Robinson and Jered Robinson; three great-nieces, Bronwyn Robinson, Taylor Boatwright and Leah Boatwright; and his sister-in-law, Francs B. Taylor.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanie Crusenberry, in 2002, his brother, Harry J. Taylor; and his brother-in-law, Willie Bruce Taylor.
A time of gathering was held from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw, to visit with the family.
A private service and burial will be held.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mr. Taylor may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.