Visitors to the Lindsay Pettus Greenway are quick to notice the significant projects and programs under way this summer to enhance the city of Lancaster’s trail system. The theme of these projects and seasonal programming is “Stronger Community Connections.”
With direction from the design-build team of Perception Builders and Keck + Wood Inc., the greenway’s board prioritized two connectivity projects:
• Building a safe, traffic-free underpass beneath Main Street, which could be done by the end of the year
• Establishing the Susan Greene Lipscomb Memorial Garden and trail access point on Forest Drive within the Forest Hills neighborhood, which is nearly complete
Creating a neighborhood access point in the Forest Hills neighborhood provides approximately 10% of Lancaster residents with the opportunity to safely walk from their homes to downtown without crossing any major roadways.
“Connectivity is critical,” said greenway President Mark Strickland. “Connecting neighborhoods to one another is the cornerstone to a thriving community, while connecting residents to downtown businesses is the cornerstone to a thriving local economy. The greenway’s priority projects are facilitating both of these goals.”
Stronger connectivity to downtown
In addition, the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County leveraged $1 million in Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to improve connectivity near the Lindsay Pettus Greenway. These funds are being used for:
• Sidewalk widening and an improved pedestrian bridge along Roddey Drive between Colonial Drive and Woodland Drive, which is slated for this summer
• Sidewalks along Woodland Drive from Roddey Drive to White Street
“As a result of all of these trail enhancement projects, the community has the potential to create a distinctive welcoming and inviting entrance to Lancaster’s downtown,” said Lancaster City Administrator Flip Hutfles. “These enhancements will enable pedestrians and bicyclists access to get on and off Main Street, driving our business community forward.”
Annual holiday lights event
While they await construction projects to be completed, greenway organizers have been hard at work building on their successful holiday lights event from 2022. They have designated the weekend of Dec, 8-9 for this year’s “Lighting of the Greenway” event. Visitors are encouraged to mark their calendars.
“Beyond having a beautiful place to take out-of-town guests, our visitors overwhelmingly shared with us that our event was one of the most accessible outdoor holiday events for families of all sizes, ability levels and income levels in the south Charlotte region,” said greenway board member DeAn Blanton, lead contact for the Holiday Lights event. “We take a great deal of pride in that.”
Planning a Christmas event in the hot summer months makes the greenway volunteers chuckle. Last year, the holiday lights guided visitors through the natural path loop and toward the pier overlook. The majority of lights were solar-powered, while others were battery or electric-operated. The boardwalk entrance was encased by solar star lights, while the natural path featured large LED snowflakes, snow machines and firefly lights.
“We’re glad to hear visitors want this to become an annual event where we can continue to add to the event every year,” Strickland said. “Lights are incredibly expensive, and we’re grateful to our generous donors and contributors who are helping us to build on this new holiday tradition.”
Sweat Series
Greenway volunteers have also recognized that the slow-paced summer months are an opportunity to kick-start physical activity habits. During July weekends, fitness companies throughout the Lancaster community are showcasing a variety of ways to move through group aerobics. All activities will take place at the Greenway’s Nature Pavilion on Colonial Drive.
The four events are:
• July 8, 9 a.m., yoga with Jada Johnson
• July 15, 10:30 a.m., Zumba with Eileen Planer of the Gregory Family YMCA
• July 23, 9 a.m., circuit workout with Mike Duncan of U Speed South Gym
• July 29, 9 a.m., hip-hop aerobics with Tangelia Shannon of Revolution Fitness
“Think of this like an experiential fitness resource fair. This is an opportunity for residents to connect to community resources that are designed to support their movement goals,” said greenway board member Reagan Thompson, who is spearheading the Sweat Series.
The intent of the greenway’s seasonal programmatic efforts is to not only strengthen community ties, but to help residents and tourists alike to build a stronger attachment to the city of Lancaster.
“As construction projects unfold and seasonal programmatic efforts continue, we are confident that trail visitors will continue to see the Lindsay Pettus Greenway is a cherished green space,” said Sherri Gregory, executive director of the greenway.