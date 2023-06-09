LANSPTS-06-10-23 LEGION BASEBALL

Lancaster's Hunter Gainey throws a pitch during Post 31's game against Rock Hill Post 34 on Thursday, June 8.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster Post 31 baseball senior team is off to an 0-3 start, but P-31 coach Jimmy Jackson isn’t discouraged.

Rock Hill, the defending American Legion baseball state champion, swept the season-opening three-game series in league play.