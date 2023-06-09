The Lancaster Post 31 baseball senior team is off to an 0-3 start, but P-31 coach Jimmy Jackson isn’t discouraged.
Rock Hill, the defending American Legion baseball state champion, swept the season-opening three-game series in league play.
“We had hoped to do better, but Rock Hill is strong coming off the state title and a bid to the Southeastern Regionals last season,” Jackson said. “They return a veteran team and I look for them to make another strong run this season.”
Rock Hill Post 34 capped the series with a tough 4-3 win Thursday, June 8, at Harvey Eggleton Field.
Rock Hill, off to a 7-0 start on the 2023 season, rallied for two runs in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
P-34 added a single run in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 lead, but Lancaster came back with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Rock Hill held on for the one-run win.
“That was a tough loss, one I felt we might have gotten, but Rock Hill, as a veteran team does, came back to get the win,” Jackson said. “We showed promise and had some bright spots against an outstanding baseball team.”
Ashton Phillips, the former Andrew Jackson High School star who pitched at Spartanburg Methodist this spring, started and went four innings, striking out eight. He allowed a hit and a run.
Shane Stacks, who went two frames and took the loss, gave up two earned runs. Seth Morrow went an inning and allowed a run.
Reid Kazmierczak led the Lancaster offense with two hits and scored two runs. Brody Sanders had a hit and an RBI. Eli Sistare supplied a run-scoring single and Will Rape added a hit. Carter Cox tallied a run.
John Wimmer led Rock Hill with two hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice.
Cole Canty, the winner in five frames, struck out five. Skylar Hooten notched the save.
Lancaster, in its 80th season of Legion baseball, will face league newcomer the Winnsboro Bandits in a three-game series next week.
Game one is in Winnsboro on Monday, June 12. Game two is in Lancaster on Tuesday, June 13, with the series finale in Winnsboro on Thursday, June 15.
“We have a few kinks to work out, but I feel this team will come around,” Jackson said. “I like the way they keep grinding and play for each other.”