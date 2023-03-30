Xylazine, a pharmaceutical product also known as “Tranq,” has been increasingly detected in drug testing across the country, including in Lancaster County Coroner’s Office toxicology reports in drug overdose deaths.

Xylazine is a sedative, an analgesic and a muscle relaxant approved for use in the United States for veterinary purposes. It is sold in liquid and powder form and in preloaded syringes for injection at a concentration appropriate for the size and weight of the animal.

