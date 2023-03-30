Xylazine, a pharmaceutical product also known as “Tranq,” has been increasingly detected in drug testing across the country, including in Lancaster County Coroner’s Office toxicology reports in drug overdose deaths.
Xylazine is a sedative, an analgesic and a muscle relaxant approved for use in the United States for veterinary purposes. It is sold in liquid and powder form and in preloaded syringes for injection at a concentration appropriate for the size and weight of the animal.
Xylazine has not been classified as a controlled substance by the federal government. It is not an opioid. It has not been approved for human use.
Xylazine is showing up in human toxicology reports because it is used as an adulterant or cutting agent for other illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. It has psychoactive effects, which are longer lasting than those of fentanyl and heroin alone.
Negative effects from Xylazine use include respiratory depression, reduced heart rate, tachycardia followed by hypotension and bradycardia, hypertension and coma.
In combination with fentanyl, heroin or other drugs, Xylazine can further reduce already decreased respiratory function. Injection of Xylazine can cause soft tissue injuries leading to rotting tissue and amputation.
Because Xylazine is not an opioid, the administration of naloxone or Narcan does not reverse its effects. There is no approved antidote for Xylazine.
Narcan should be administered for a suspected opioid overdose and will counter the effects of the opioid in a mixture of drugs, but additional emergency care will likely be needed if Xylazine has been taken. However, first responders will not know if Xylazine has been taken unless the patient or others on the scene know and tell them.
It is likely that few end users intend to take Xylazine or even know they did, since it is most commonly used as a cutting agent.
“Taking illicit drugs bought off someone in the community is not like taking an approved drug prescribed by a doctor with a precise dosage and dispensed by a pharmacist,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.
“First of all, it’s a crime. We devote countless resources investigating drug offenses and arresting offenders, and we will continue to do so.
"Secondly, taking street drugs is dangerous and often deadly. You might think you know what the drug is, but you might be wrong. And you’ll never know what’s mixed in with the drug you think you’re taking," Faile said.
"The best way to avoid being the subject of an overdose call and maybe an overdose death is to not take illicit drugs.”