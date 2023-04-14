A Lancaster woman was killed last week in an early-morning shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub.
According to multiple published reports, Camryn Olivia Price, 21, was one of two people in a car leaving a club near downtown Atlanta early in the morning of Tuesday, April 4.
At about 3:20 a.m., less than a mile from the club in the Magic City area, the car Price was riding in took gunfire near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton streets.
The driver of the car was injured, but not actually shot during the incident. He was able to drive onto the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector for help.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, police found the Cadillac Escalade “riddled with bullet holes under the Memorial Drive overpass. The back window of the vehicle was completely shattered.”
Price was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died from her wounds. It was unclear as of press time what prompted the shooting.
Price, who lived in the Edgewater community in Lancaster, was a well-regarded hair stylist in Chester.
A Chester High School graduate, Price was a member of the Cyclones softball team, where she played catcher. The team put her old number (she wore No. 4 as a player) and “Cam” on the outfield fence as a tribute Monday, April 10.
Her funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. Burial will be in the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Chester News & Reporter contributed to this story.