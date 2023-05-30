Local ladies went pinkies up for the Lancaster County Council of the Arts’ annual fundraiser.
Over 190 local ladies dressed in their best fascinators to attend the Sunday Afternoon Tea on May 21.
The afternoon was filled with delicious food, a tea service, and even a cake walk, where attendees danced for the chance to win stunning homemade cakes. Attendees also had the chance to bid on silent auction items, including cakes, charcuterie boards and original artworks.
While everyone was enjoying their tea service and bidding on auction items, secret judges surveyed the ladies and awarded door prizes to some of the best hats of the afternoon. Those went to:
• Most Adorably Outrageous — Barbara Reisfeld
• Most Unique — Valeria Duncan
• Most Elegant — Cassundra Boyd
“We’re forever grateful for the overwhelming support for this year’s tea, and we especially want to personally thank our honorary co-chairs, Dr. Zora Denson and Donna Ely Fox for helping us make this event a success. We look forward to seeing everyone next year,” said LCCA Executive Director Debbie Jaillette.
To stay up to date on future LCCA events, visit www.artslancaster.com.