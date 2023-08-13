Eleven candidates have filed for open seats in the local elections this fall in Kershaw, Van Wyck and Heath Springs. The candidate filing period ended at noon Friday, Aug. 11, making the candidates in the running official.
Heath Springs has two at-large seats up for election. Council members Iva Drakeford and Vincent Webb’s seats are both in the running. Drakeford and Webb both filed to run again as incumbents. Howard Mickle also filed to run, making the total three candidates for two seats.
Van Wyck Town Council also has two at-large seats up for election. Council members Bob Doster and Xavier Kee’s seats are open, but neither filed for re-election. Instead, Kyle Starnes, Kristen Setzer and Loyd Fox submitted their names for the two-seat race.
Kershaw has the most ballot spots open among the three towns. All of its candidates are incumbents running for re-election. Mayor Mark Dorman and council members Bobbie Faulkenberry, Michael Cook and Randy Seegars are all on the Kershaw 2023 ballot.
Municipal elections for the three towns will take place Nov. 7, 2023, according to Mary Ann Hudson, Lancaster County's voter registration director. She said anyone wishing to register to vote in these elections must do so by Oct. 8, one month before the election. Voter registration by mail applications will be accepted if postmarked by Oct. 9.
For more information on elections, call the Voter Registration Office at 803-285-2969.
To view the candidate file lists, visit scvotes.gov, select the candidates tab and then select the candidate tracking option. Select local election from the drop-down list, 2023 as the year and then type in the city.
