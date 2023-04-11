Charles Guster McEntyre, 87, died Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
A son of the late James McEntyre and late Emma Twitty McEntyre, he was born Sept. 17, 1935, in Rutherfordton, N.C.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, with the Rev. James Scott officiating, and burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Ann Stover McEntyre of Lancaster; son, Charley Dwayne McEntyre of Durham, N.C.; daughter, Deborah Elaine Wilson of Durham; sisters, Martha Kay Belton and Hazel Hamerick Lee, both of Durham; three grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.