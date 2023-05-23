LANNWS-05-24-23 DEPUTY AWARD

 Kayla Vaughn

Morgan Eason, a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy, received the J.P. Strom Award while at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.

This honor is bestowed upon one student from each graduating class who attains the highest cumulative academic score for all unit tests.

