Morgan Eason, a Lancaster County sheriff’s deputy, received the J.P. Strom Award while at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy.
This honor is bestowed upon one student from each graduating class who attains the highest cumulative academic score for all unit tests.
Eason, 23, graduated from the academy and received the award on April 14.
She is a 2018 Andrew Jackson High School graduate from Heath Springs.
Eason said she had heard nothing but great things about the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, so that agency was the obvious choice when searching for a career in law enforcement. The reputation of the Lancaster agency and its CALEA accreditation were both important factors in her decision.
“I knew I wanted to stay local, and I knew this was something I wanted to be a part of,” Eason said. “This is a great agency to work for.”
Eason was hired last June, working first in the Lancaster County Detention Center before going to the academy. She said being a problem-solver has really helped her so far in this field.
“I’ve always been interested in helping people and helping solve their problems,” she said. “I like the idea of being out there talking with people and helping them when they need it most.”
Eason is currently working in the Indian Land area, but says she’s met so many interesting people from all over the county.
“It’s something different every day,” she said. “This job is incredible, and I love it.”
If you are interested in a job in law enforcement, visit the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office website at lacoso.net.