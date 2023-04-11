Jeanene Orvette Pinkard, 61, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Stokes Pinkard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Jeanene Orvette Pinkard, 61, died Sunday, April 2, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Stokes Pinkard.
Survivors are two daughters, Nakandria Patterson and Nakeah Verjes, both of Heath Springs; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Unity Baptist Church, 112 E. Sumter St., Kershaw. Pastor RJ Waiters will conduct the funeral service.