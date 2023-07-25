William Lee McDow, M.D. of Kershaw, died July 20, 2023, at the age of 96 after a short illness related to recent falls, but mostly due to old age.
Born Nov. 30, 1926, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward Lee and Helen Williamson McDow. Dr. McDow was a graduate of Lancaster High School in 1943.
He attended The Citadel and, toward the end of World War II, answered the call of his country and entered the U.S. Navy and served, by luck of the draw, on the hospital ship, the USS Haven, returning wounded service men back from the south Pacific to home in the U.S.
Following his discharge from the Navy, he returned to The Citadel from which he graduated in 1947 and shortly thereafter entered the Medical College (now University) of South Carolina in Charleston, from which he graduated in 1951.
Following a one-year internship at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., he returned to South Carolina and joined Dr. Vincent Hyams in the general practice of medicine in Kershaw.
Very shortly, he returned to Chattanooga and married the love of his life, Sue, and she returned to Kershaw with him and has been with him ever since.
He continued in the general practice of medicine for 47 years before his retirement. He estimated that he delivered over 2,000 babies during his practice. He was a member of the medical staff of Marion Sims (later Springs Memorial, now MUSC) Hospital and chief of staff for several terms. He was also on the board of directors of the hospital for a number of years.
Dr. McDow was appointed to the Higher Education Commission of Lancaster County in 1957 and in that capacity served during the first days of the formation of USC Lancaster. He served as chairman for a number of years and also as chairman of the USC Lancaster Foundation.
Dr. McDow’s first love, after God and his family, were the people of Kershaw. He served his community as physician and in various other capacities, including Town Council and mayor pro tem. He was the Citizen of the Year in 1975 and was awarded a key to the town in 1977 in recognition of his 25 years of service. Because of his various contributions to USC Lancaster, his hospital and his community, he was awarded the Order of the Palmetto by Gov. Jim Hodges upon his retirement in 1999.
Dr. McDow is survived by his wife, Sue; five children, Lee McDow (Melissa), Kim Faulkenberry (Brad), Bill McDow (Blair), Ben McDow (Kimberly) and Carl McDow (Dana); and by 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; one sister, Mary Frances Ramsey; and one daughter, Pam McKeown and her husband, Jim.
Funeral services, conducted by the Revs. Ken Hicks and Kevin Hartley, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Cleveland St., Kershaw, SC 29067, where Dr. McDow was an active, faithful member and served as elder, deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher.
The burial at Kershaw City Cemetery will be private for the family and precede the funeral services.
Visitation will be held on the church grounds and buildings immediately following the service until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dr. William L. McDow scholarship fund at Central Carolina Community Foundation, 2142 Boyce St., Suite 402, Columbia, SC 29201, for the benefit of Andrew Jackson High School graduates for college or tech school attendance.
The service will be available on Facebook live by visiting the Facebook page of Kershaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw, www.bakerfunerals.com.