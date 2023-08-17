A Lancaster County Detention Center inmate died four days after being found unresponsive in his cell.
James Richard Horton, 44, was found about 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on his bed in the cell he shared with two other inmates.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A Lancaster County Detention Center inmate died four days after being found unresponsive in his cell.
James Richard Horton, 44, was found about 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, on his bed in the cell he shared with two other inmates.
Corrections personnel provided emergency aid, while Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were summoned. EMS treated Horton and took him to a medical facility, where he was treated until he died about 11 a.m. Aug. 17.
When Horton was discovered, the inmates were being moved out of individual cells in the 12-cell block for routine cleaning.
Unless inmates are locked in their cells, they are free to move about the common areas of the cell block. The inmates were not locked in their cells when Horton was discovered.
No other inmates reported that Horton was experiencing a medical emergency. He did not appear to have any physical injuries when he was discovered, and nothing suggested he had been assaulted.
All inmates were moved out of the cell block, and it was secured. Sheriff Barry Faile and Maj. Matt Shaw went to the center shortly after Horton was found.
Faile asked S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate the incident. SLED field agents and crime scene agents arrived Sunday night to begin their investigation, which is continuing.
The cause of Horton’s medical condition is unknown and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy. Horton’s death is being investigated by SLED and the coroner’s office.
“Our prayers and condolences are extended to Mr. Horton’s family and friends,” Faile said.
“We want to know what produced Mr. Horton’s medical condition. Since this incident occurred in our facility, we requested that SLED conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and we will cooperate fully with the investigation," the sheriff said.
"We trust that SLED and the coroner will be able to provide answers when their investigations are complete.”