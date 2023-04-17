The annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Grace Council 14765, was a great success. Close to 300 people attended the sold-out event March 17 at the Sun City Carolina Lakes Lodge.

Grand Knight Lou Guastaferro opened the proceedings by welcoming guests and explained the charitable mission of the Knights, regarding “who we are and what we do.” Father John Giuliani from the Rock Hill Oratory offered the blessing before dinner.

