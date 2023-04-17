The annual St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser dinner hosted by the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Grace Council 14765, was a great success. Close to 300 people attended the sold-out event March 17 at the Sun City Carolina Lakes Lodge.
Grand Knight Lou Guastaferro opened the proceedings by welcoming guests and explained the charitable mission of the Knights, regarding “who we are and what we do.” Father John Giuliani from the Rock Hill Oratory offered the blessing before dinner.
Mama’s Pizza & Pasta Restaurant catered the buffet, which consisted of a choice between traditional corned beef and cabbage, baked salmon or a vegan meal.
The ballroom, which literally looked like a sea of green, was festively decorated with balloons, shamrocks and white floral tabletop centerpieces. A jar of green-foiled Hershey Kisses served as a takeaway for the person at each table whose birthday was closest to March 17.
Resident Irish bagpiper Mike Coughlin played a number of tunes while guests secured their meals. Following dessert, dancers from the Walsh Kelley School of Irish Dancing performed a rousing program of Irish step dancing that brought the audience to its feet for a standing ovation.
Afterward, a silent auction was held to raffle off over 25 gift baskets assembled and donated by various patrons. Each basket was themed-based, such as Gourmet Coffee Lovers basket, Putting on the Glitz jewelry basket, Beauty Salon Hair Care basket, as well as many other gift-wrapped baskets filled with wine and cheese, games, candy, lottery tickets and so on. Attendees purchased strips of raffle tickets and placed them in cups stationed in front of each basket they hoped to win. Great excitement filled the room as ticket numbers were drawn and the winners claimed their prizes.
A sing-along of Irish melodies, lead by a talented local choral group, was performed with audience participation as the guests left for home.
Net proceeds from all sources amounted to over $3,500, which will be donated to support the Knights’ various local charitable organizations, including the Lancaster Children’s Home, HOPE in Lancaster, Belair United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Lancaster County’s elementary and middle schools and others.
The Knights of Columbus Council 14765 is truly grateful for our patrons’ generosity.