The Buford High School volleyball team got a clean sweep over Lancaster High for the season.
The Buford Lady Jackets improved to 2-1 overall on the season, sweeping the season series against the Lady Bruins on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Lady Jackets won 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18.
“We are still very young,” said Buford head coach Taylor Roberts. “We don’t have a lot of seniors and we are trying to play together.”
Buford’s youth showed in the beginning of each set as Lancaster went up early in each set. However, the Lady Jackets’ talent helped them rally and grab the lead in the set. Once that happened, they were able to pull away from the Lady Bruins.
In the opening set, Lancaster went up 3-0, but the momentum swung back to Buford, which scored six consecutive points. From there, the Lady Jackets pushed their lead to 15-8 and pulled away to take the opening set.
The Lady Bruins started strong again in the second set, but struggled to hold on. Lancaster went up 4-0, but Buford scored seven consecutive points to take a 7-4 lead. Lancaster tried to keep it close, but Buford surged to a 22-9 lead before finishing out the set.
The final set was a little closer as the two teams battled back and forth through the first several points, before Buford took an 8-5 lead and started pulling away. At one point, the Lady Jackets led 17-12 and Lancaster rallied to within two points, but couldn’t catch them as Buford regrouped to pull away again.
Buford opens Region V play next week at Chesterfield High School and then hosts Cheraw High at home Thursday, Aug. 31.
Lancaster opens its Region III schedule Sept. 5 when it plays Northwestern High.