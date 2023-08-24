LANSPTS-08-26-23 BUFORD VOLLEYBALL Laney Allen

Buford High School’s Laney Allen (1) goes for a kill for the Lady Jackets against Lancaster High on Thursday, Aug. 24.

 Mac Banks

The Buford High School volleyball team got a clean sweep over Lancaster High for the season.

The Buford Lady Jackets improved to 2-1 overall on the season, sweeping the season series against the Lady Bruins on Thursday, Aug. 24. The Lady Jackets won 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18.