The support of local churches and their members for the Faith, Activity and Nutrition (FAN) program earned its coordinator, Zora Denson, an invitation to present at the eighth annual S.C. Population Health Summit in Columbia on Friday, Aug. 25.
“It (FAN) has soared,” Denson said. “The successes are a tribute to the enthusiasm of the churches and the willingness of congregants to get healthy and stay healthy. Churches are eating smart and moving more.”
Denson, who is also Heath Springs’ first community engagement director, introduced FAN to the town in May 2021. She says the support of the Heath Springs mayor and Town Council has been key to FAN’s growth and to her being asked to speak at the state summit.
“Mayor Eddie Moore and the council members have completely endorsed FAN by contributing financially and giving active support,” Denson said. “The mayor also makes an attempt to be present at FAN when it’s held every second Saturday.”
The mayor praises Denson for how she uses “her gifts, skills and abilities to ignite and generate excitement within the community” and “for her deep appreciation for and an allegiance to the town.”
“I am not surprised that her 110% efforts to always excel from ‘better to best’ is regularly recognized by others outside of the town of Heath Springs,” Moore said. “Her strengths are being sought after in various capacities throughout the state of South Carolina.”
Peggy Bowers is one of the five Heath Springs Town Council members who believes FAN has been a positive thing in the community.
“It seems to be working well,” Bowers said. “It (FAN) really helps to pull the community together.”
During Denson’s 45-minute breakout session at the summit, she plans to talk about FAN’s history, give statistics on the program’s growth and present an overview of how the program is doing. She will also include highlights of the program’s accomplishments since 2021, as well as share the results of FAN’s efforts.
The work (of FAN) can speak for itself, Denson said.
“I am excited and honored to represent all the fine work that has been done,” she said.
Denson is a Heath Springs native who grew up there, and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and then the University of South Carolina. She earned her doctorate in education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich., where she was an educator for 34 years.
Denson has worked for the town of Heath Springs for four years, on a volunteer basis at first, before joining the town’s staff in 2020. Why? She says it’s because it’s her hometown.
“My ancestors grew up here. I feel an allegiance to this town and all of its positive endeavors,” Denson said. “I want my skills and abilities to go to the ongoing efforts of Heath Springs, to serve the community and, hopefully, inspire future generations.”