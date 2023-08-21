LANNWS-08-23-23 DENSON AT SUMMIT

The Rev. Sandra Sistare and Dr. Zora Denson, right, at a FAN gathering at Steele Hill AME Zion Church in Van Wyck.

 courtesy of Zora Denson

The support of local churches and their members for the Faith, Activity and Nutrition (FAN) program earned its coordinator, Zora Denson, an invitation to present at the eighth annual S.C. Population Health Summit in Columbia on Friday, Aug. 25.

“It (FAN) has soared,” Denson said. “The successes are a tribute to the enthusiasm of the churches and the willingness of congregants to get healthy and stay healthy. Churches are eating smart and moving more.”