Bryan Vaughn is leaving the Lancaster County School District this month after 30 years of service in its safety, transportation and communications offices.
Vaughn announced his retirement via Facebook April 28, and said he was looking forward to spending more time with his family — especially his 5-month-old grandson.
“I’m looking forward to having the opportunity not to have a regular schedule every day,” Vaughn said. “Just looking forward to spending more time with my family, and having some downtime to be able to do some things that I haven’t been able to do (while) working.”
Vaughn started in the district in 1993, at age 29, the same year that Lancaster High School opened in its current building. He said he was hired to oversee school safety, in an effort to be progressive, compared to the safety efforts of other area schools.
“They wanted someone that could work with schools, work with principals to help with emergency planning (and) help with discipline, things of that nature,” Vaughn said.
He said Lancaster County was the first district in South Carolina to have a safety director. After two and a half years of managing school safety, Vaughn also took on the director of transportation role.
Threats and times changed drastically during Vaughn’s time with the district, most notably with the acceleration of technology and cyber bullying. Transportation challenges also increased with the exponential growth of Lancaster County, which now has about 15,000 students across 19 schools.
“There’s so many more components now than there were even 10-15 years ago,” Vaughn said. “I think the biggest challenge that I’ve seen is really technology – the introduction of cell phones and texting and social media. All those things have been a huge challenge for educating kids in the classroom.
“With time, our district has grown, I’ve gotten more into attendance zones, working with projections and needs, and then of course I’ve always dealt with a lot of public interaction, as far as speaking with the media, working with the media,” he said.
Vaughn has also worked under the district's last five superintendents as well as numerous faculty turnovers.
He said his favorite part of the job has been the different challenges that each day provides, especially when creating proactive plans. Vaughn said he lives by the theory that the only constant is change.
School Board member Margaret Gamble, who has been in the district for over 50 years, said she has enjoyed working with Vaughn.
“He’s been a professional from day one, and he worked really hard in the area of transportation and safety, which is so vital to the district, and yet so difficult to manage,” she said.
Lonnie Plyler, assistant director of safety and transportation, said Vaughn has “a wealth of knowledge,” and that he has been a good supervisor and friend for the nine years they worked together.
“I actually knew Bryan before that (when) I worked for (S.C.) Highway Patrol,” Plyler said. “I’ve only worked for him this way, but I’ve known him for a while. He’s a very smart individual.”
Before joining the school district, Vaughn was a former police officer for Charlotte/Mecklenberg County and a crisis manager for a crisis program that worked with the Department of Social Services.
“He knows a lot about safety and a lot about school safety,” Plyler said. “When I took this position, I never thought that he had done all the stuff he did, until I got in here and started working day-to-day with him.”
Plyler said the office will miss his “experience and knowledge of everything,” because it’s difficult “when you take somebody out of the game that’s been doing it for 30 years.
“He’s always told me he’s just a phone call away, and I’m gonna hold him to that,” Plyler said.
Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps said he and has worked with Vaughn for 20 years now.
“Like many other folks in the district, I think a lot of him and value his friendship and his knowledge of what to do in a lot of different situations, and I wish him the best for him and his family, and, honestly, I hope I stay in contact with him,” Phipps said.
Stacy Vaughn, Bryan’s wife, will also be retiring from the district at the end of June, after working as a student service specialist.
“I look forward to doing all the grandparent-type things, like being able to get to the library and get to the zoo,” Vaughn said. “We hope to be able to take some trips, and hopefully I’ll be able to do some volunteer work and stay connected (to the community).”
Vaughn said he believes the school system is a vital part of the Lancaster community, and there are a lot of things going on in the future —like the bond referendum — that he hopes to support from his new role of community member.
“We’ve been a Lancaster County School District family for a long time, and there’s still community organizations and things that I would like to work with and help out,” Vaughn said. “I hope that I’m in a position to be able to continue to support our schools in those ways as well.”