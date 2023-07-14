Teresa Stalks, 58, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
A daughter of the late Rosa Lee Harris and Luther and Cynthia Stalks, she was born Jan. 24, 1965, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Teresa Stalks, 58, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
A daughter of the late Rosa Lee Harris and Luther and Cynthia Stalks, she was born Jan. 24, 1965, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Wednesday, July 12, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Artrise Stalk, Chiquita Boyd of Lancaster; son, David Stalk of Columbia; brothers, Eugene Stalk, Terry Stalk, Willie Truesdale, all of Lancaster, Tony Stalks of Columbia, James Stalks of Gastonia, N.C., Jack, Willie and Mike Truesdale of Heath Springs; sisters, Alice Brevard of Heath Springs, Michele Stalk of Lancaster, Amy and Cathy Stalk of Columbia, Patice McCoy of Lancaster; 13 grandchildren.
Condolences at crawfh@comporium.com.