Your retirement should be all about relaxing and having fun. To achieve that, you may find yourself searching for a way to bring in a little extra income. If so, you should know that there are plenty of jobs and business opportunities available that will still let you make the most out of your retirement. Here a few suggestions:
Freelance book editor
If you need freedom and flexibility in your job, freelancing could be a perfect fit. One freelance job to consider if you have editing experience is book editor, which you can do from the comfort of your own home. To get started as a freelancer, you can create a profile on an online job board. Then potential employers can search for book editing services with a few clicks, and you can begin making extra cash, fast.
Virtual assistant
You could also put your data entry and tech skills to work as a virtual assistant. This is pretty much like being a secretary, only you don’t have to worry about working in a crowded office. Countless business owners and companies use virtual assistants to power their businesses. Once again, setting up an online profile on a job board is often the easiest way to get your foot through the door.
Freelance writer
Another talent businesses are always looking for? Content writing. Freelance writers are also able to work from home, but you can take your writing business anywhere you go during retirement. If writing, data entry or virtual assisting isn’t your thing, there are other ways to work as a freelancer.
Pet sitting
Not interested in freelancing? That’s not a problem. You can still work from home and earn some extra income to pad your nest egg. If you love all things furry, for example, you could always offer part-time pet sitting services. This is a wonderful work option for seniors who love animals. It could even prevent loneliness since you’ll have plenty of friends to cuddle with.
Consultant
If you have expertise and skills from your previous career, you could also look into starting a consulting business in retirement. With adults over the age of 50 making up the majority of new business owners, you’ll be in good company. First, you’ll need to identify your niche, and then you can begin planning your business. Having patience is also very helpful.
In-demand jobs
Building a successful consulting business takes time and patience. If you prefer not to wait, you should look into some of the most wanted jobs for seniors and retirees instead. Jobs that are always in demand and looking for older talent include teaching, sales and real estate. These days, you can do many of these jobs from home, so you can retain your freedom and flexibility.
Federal opportunities
Working for the government is another option for your retirement. Federal law prohibits both private and government employers from discriminating against you based on age, so you should feel free to apply for any government job that draws your interests. Of course, there are some federal agencies that actively recruit older adults and retirees, so these may be your best bet.
Corporate jobs
There are still quite a few popular companies that are actively looking for new employees. Most of these positions are in the retail sector, so you would need to be comfortable interacting with the public. Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens are on the list, as well as supermarkets, discount stores and pizza delivery restaurants.
As you can see, there’s no shortage of jobs available for seniors. If you want to work from home and have the most flexibility, becoming a freelancer or consultant could be the right choice for you. You could also look into in-demand private and government jobs for retirees, if you prefer to find something fast. The choice is yours, so think about what you want and need.