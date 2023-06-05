Lancaster resident Jeremy McLemore, 18, is one of the newest graduates of the seminary program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This is an intense, four-year program of Scripture study that includes annual focus on the Old and New Testaments, the Book of Mormon and doctrine and covenants.
Not only did McLemore receive his seminary diploma last month, but his high school one as well, through the Palmetto Homeschool Association. He also successfully completed one year of dual enrollment studies at the University of South Carolina Lancaster, and works part time at the local Chick-fil-A.
Each morning as the sun rises, many Lancaster teens are already up, Bibles in hand, heading to the seminary, where Scripture studies begin at 6:30 a.m. For example, just this morning (May 16) we studied the triumphal entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem as depicted in the books of Matthew (chapter 21) and John (chapter 12). Our goal is to learn more about Jesus Christ and how we can apply His teachings to our daily lives.
As team teachers, we (Kim and Karen Richardson) have had the pleasure of teaching three students in our home this past year and helping to guide them through the seminary program. Three more local students are studying online. Currently, there are 400,000 seminary students in over 170 countries.
Paul V. Johnson, commissioner of the church educational system, has said the purpose of this program is to help students gain “the real testimony that Jesus is the Christ.” He goes on to say that, “It doesn’t just change what you know; it changes who you are, and it changes how you look at the world. And that kind of higher education helps to make your other education complete.”
This, combined with McLemore’s secular education, has made it complete. His experience in seminary, like many others, have helped to shape who he has become.
It has not all be smooth sailing. He entered the program in fall 2019. Shortly afterward, the COVID pandemic sent him and his classmates online. In fact, due to time and distance constraints, many are still taking online classes in Rock Hill. In 2022, McLemore and many of his classmates returned in person as they focused their studies on the Old and New Testaments.
When asked about his future goals, McLemore has said he plans to serve a mission for the church. This is a two-year mission in which members can, if they choose, teach the Gospel. They apply to serve, and then are called to wherever they are most needed. When McLemore returns, he will have the option, if he chooses, to study seminary for college-age students, known as an Institute of Religion.