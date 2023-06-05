LANNWS-06-07-23 SEMINARY GRAD

Jeremy McLemore, 18, recently graduated from both the seminary program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and high school.

 supplied

Lancaster resident Jeremy McLemore, 18, is one of the newest graduates of the seminary program with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

This is an intense, four-year program of Scripture study that includes annual focus on the Old and New Testaments, the Book of Mormon and doctrine and covenants.