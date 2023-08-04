I saw the original Disney animated movie “The Little Mermaid” in 1989 when I was 14 years old. It was a great movie, full of catchy songs and a fairy tale romance. I saw Ariel as a spunky girl who had to fight for what she wanted and risked everything for love.
Fast forward to 2023, and of course I had to go see the remake, released in late May. The movie, of course, was great, with the same storyline and a few more songs. But this time, it was different. This time, I saw Ariel as an ungrateful brat and her father as a wise (and quite handsome) parent. The story didn’t change, but I did.
I watched the entire movie with “mom” eyes. And I know it’s just a fairy tale, but it really surprised me how opposed I was to all of Ariel’s choices! Funny how 30-plus years of life experience will change your point of view.
As parents, we try to help our children and keep them out of harm’s way. We want them to learn from our mistakes, not repeat them. We are so focused on keeping them safe that sometimes we forget that they are supposed to be living life. We teach them the same rules we lived by: get an education and get a good job, but the game got upgraded when we weren’t looking.
I’ve met so many people over the last 30-plus years who have great lives that didn’t follow those rules. One guy’s stepfather ran a scuba diving training company in Cape Cod and took groups all over the world on scuba trips. Another lady was a record producer for 10 years, then ditched her dreadlocks and started selling candy for Hershey. I’ve talked to digital nomads who lived out of a camper, traveled the United States and worked remotely for a tire manufacturer. These people and more have lived very interesting and successful lives.
It made me realize that we may be teaching our kids rules that don’t apply to this new game. And yes, that scares me. Because this new game keeps changing and I have to trust my kids to make decisions that fit their vision of life, not mine. It’s also opened my eyes to my own life — maybe there are some old rules there that need to be broken. I just might need a lil’ weekend at the beach to figure it out.
In the meantime, try making these “Under the Sea” cupcakes to channel your inner mermaid. They would be perfect for a mermaid birthday party, or even a summer craft party.
Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life, or find her on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.