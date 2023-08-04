I saw the original Disney animated movie “The Little Mermaid” in 1989 when I was 14 years old. It was a great movie, full of catchy songs and a fairy tale romance. I saw Ariel as a spunky girl who had to fight for what she wanted and risked everything for love.

Fast forward to 2023, and of course I had to go see the remake, released in late May. The movie, of course, was great, with the same storyline and a few more songs. But this time, it was different. This time, I saw Ariel as an ungrateful brat and her father as a wise (and quite handsome) parent. The story didn’t change, but I did.

Melanie Knight is a wife, mom and writer with a passion for helping you elevate the everyday. Check out her blog, www.theluckywife.life, or find her on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube @the_lucky_wife.