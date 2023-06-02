Margaret R. Mingo Erby, 67, died Monday, May 29, 2023.
Margaret R. Mingo Erby, 67, died Monday, May 29, 2023.
A daughter of the late Johnson Mingo and Mayola Jackson Mingo, she was born Jan. 2, 1956, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband, George Erby; daughters, Martishia Ewing, Aaswnda Corbett; adopted sisters, Tammy Ferguson, Tasha Brown; brothers, Joseph Mingo, the Rev. Rickey Mingo, Albert Mingo; sisters, Janie Ealey and Nettie Shaw; godsister, Barbara Ballard, one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.