The Class of 2023 will celebrate their respective high school graduations next week, marking the successful end of another school year in Lancaster County.
Graduation has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, for Indian Land and Buford high schools and 10 a.m. Friday, May 26, for Andrew Jackson and Lancaster high schools. All four ceremonies will be held on their school’s football fields.
Graduates from each school will be given a maximum of 10 tickets, which are required for entry into the ceremony. For those who do not have a ticket, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the district’s website, www.lancastercsd.com. DVD copies of the ceremony will also be available for purchase.
In the event of rain, any affected ceremony will be moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the same location, and more details will be provided.
In the past, ceremony times were staggered to allow people to attend all four ceremonies, but the school district changed that to have two simultaneous ceremonies across two days due to weather-related concerns.
“This year, because of thunderstorms and pop-up showers, that’s why we are doing them all in the morning, so hopefully we are going to be able to avoid the rain,” said Bryan Vaughn, district director of communications, safety and transportation.
At the March 29 board planning session, Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Phipps also said the time change this year was an attempt to finish all the ceremonies before the day gets too hot.
Buford High School has 122 graduates, Andrew Jackson High School has 149 graduates and Indian Land High School has 341 graduates.
Buford High School will hold a baccalaureate service at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Buford High School Multipurpose Building, 4254 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster.
Lancaster County's Adult Education graduation will be 6 p.m. May 24 at USCL’s Bundy Auditorium, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster.
Carolina Christian Academy has two graduates, and its ceremony will be 7 p.m. May 25 at the school.