Heath Springs racer Benji Knight won the Pure Stock main event as part of the Steven Johnson Memorial Race at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Knight bumped pole sitter Tyler Parker down one spot to get the win.
Top 5: Knight, Parker, Galen Ballard, Pebo Johnson and Dean Davis
Knight almost got two wins on the night. Despite starting ninth, he ended up finishing second in the Thunder Bombers main event. Travis Mosley, who started fourth, won the race.
Top 5: Mosley, Knight, Shane Vaughn, Parker and Grayson Sutton
The Bakers went 1-2 in the Renegade main event, as Andrew Baker took the win.
Top 5: Baker, Brandy Baker, James Marion, Jason Gulledge and Justin Barber
A hard-charging Brad McManus worked his way up from fourth to take the checkered flag in the SEHA Hornets main event.
Top 5: McManus, Dan Benson, David McManus, Rusty Catoe and Johnny Clark
In the Crate Sportsman main event, Andy Blackwood led from the pole to capture the win.
Top 5: Blackwood, Michael Chaney, David Whitaker, Jimbo Baker and Jonathan Hinson
Hinson bounced back from a fifth-place finish in one race to win the Late Model main, edging out Mike Huey.
Top 5: Hinson, Huey, Chris Fite, Justin Fite and Thomas Hedgepath
Chris Fincher won the Vintage main, beating fellow Monroe driver Robbie Aldridge for the win.
Top 5: Fincher, Aldridge, Josh Stegall, Elias Grant and Andrew Presson
In the Powederpuff main, Amanda Bigham led from the start to grab a win.
Top 5: Bingham, Stacey Johnson, Brittany McAteer, Jaylynn Wilkins and Alexus Bryson
