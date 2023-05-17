The Red Rose Festival opens with a free concert Friday evening, May 19.
The festival’s music scene kicks off 5 p.m. in downtown Lancaster with local country rockers Whits End on stage from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m. The Cliff Wheeler Band, a Southern outlaw rock group, will perform from 8:20 to 10 p.m.
Zach Teague will open Saturday’s musical lineup with his “chill vibes” from 2 to 3 p.m. The Red Rose Band will offer a variety of country and pop from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Blush will rock the stage from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The festival’s headliner, Let’s Groove Tonight, an Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, will perform from 8 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, the Charleston Symphony String Quartet will perform at 3 p.m. at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St.
Whits End
Kershaw-based country band Whits End, led by Chris Whitaker, was named the 2020 Carolina Country Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year.
The group, which signed with Pearl Records in 2019, also won CCMA’s Single of the Year Award for their song “He Didn’t Come Back The Same.”
Kershaw native Whitaker sings lead vocals, Dillon Locke of Kershaw plays guitar. Lancaster’s Brad Williams is on bass, and the drummer is Steven Branham of Camden, according to the band’s website.
The band has performed all over the Carolinas, but spends most of its time around Lancaster and Kershaw.
Cliff Wheeler Band
The Cliff Wheeler Band is a rockin’ country blues band based out of Lemon Springs, N.C.
Led by singer-songwriter Cliff Wheeler, the band released its first album, “Wheeler,” in 2017 and soon after became Cumulus Media’s 2017 “Nash Next” North Carolina winner, followed up being Music Mafia Radio’s 2017 Artist of the Year runner-up.
Its second album, “To The Bone,” released in 2018, received critical acclaim from music writers worldwide. It was nominated for four Nashville Universe Awards including Rising Star and Songwriter of the Year.
The band was MMR’s 2018 second runner-up for Group of the Year, and nominated for Colonial Media’s CCMA Vocal Group of the Year, CCMA Guitarist of the Year (Gary Orlando) and CCMA Bassist of the Year, which Garret Wheeler won.
The band has more than 10 No. 1 songs on indie charts around the world.
Red Rose Band
The local Red Rose Band, featuring “American Idol” contestant Brayden Phillips, will play country/Southern rock and pop tunes.
Phillips, a 2020 Buford High School grad, made it to the Hollywood round on “American Idol” this season before being eliminated. He sang “Giving You Up,” by Kameron Marlowe in that performance, which aired April 2.
Guitarist Will Hudson, a 2019 Andrew Jackson High grad, accompanied Phillips in his initial Nashville audition for the show last November.
Other band members include drummer Stryker Gandy and bassist Tanner Funderburk. The band plays a lot of venues in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Phillip’s first single, “Old Young Man,” came out last September and has nearly 20,000 streams on Spotify.
Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band
Let’s Groove Tonight, which bills itself as the No. 1 Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band, performs powerful renditions of all of Earth, Wind & Fire’s top hits, including “September,” “Let’s Groove,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Sing a Song,” “Shining Star,” “Reason” and more.
Let’s Groove Tonight includes talented musicians who are also huge Earth, Wind & Fire fans and passionate about accurately re-creating the band’s iconic sounds.
The tribute band features soulful vocals, dynamic horns and a funky rhythm section in high-energy performances with plenty of crowd interaction.
The band has played shows around the country, from the coast to coast, and was the featured act at the pre-Super Bowl show in Miami Beach.
Charleston Symphony String Quartet
The Charleston Symphony String Quartet is led by Charleston Symphony Concertmaster Yuriy Bekker. Micah Gangwer and Bekker will play violins, and cellist Jason Calloway and violist Jan-Marie Joyce will complete the quartet.
The program will feature Mozart’s String Quartet No. 19 in C major, “Dissonance,” and Romanian folk dances. The quartet will also play contemporary works by Thomas Cabaniss, a Charleston-born composer. Cabaniss writes for opera, theater, dance, film and concerts. He lives in New York City, teaches at the Juilliard School and works on arts education projects.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.lcshp.org for $15 in advance or $20 at the door.