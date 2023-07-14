DILLON — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars, ages 7-8, delivered in a do-or-die situation to win the state championship and a bid to the World Series.
Lancaster, unbeaten entering the championship round in the double-elimination tournament, rebounded from its first postseason loss to beat Hilton Head, 4-3, at the Dillon Recreation Complex on Tuesday, July 11.
Hilton Head, which had fallen to Lancaster, 10-4, on Monday, forced a second game Tuesday afternoon when it downed Lancaster, 6-4. Hilton Head was up 6-0 and held on for the two-run win to force a decisive second game.
But Lancaster rebounded to take the state crown and a bid to the AA World Series in Hattiesburg, Miss. In the second game, Lancaster built a 4-0 lead after five innings and held on for the title-clinching win.
“I’m really proud of these boys who have worked their tails off for what they won today,” said Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA coach Phillip Melton. “They never gave up and that is a hard to do after you lose that first game.
“They came back and played great defense the second game and managed to hang on for the win,” Melton said of the title game, which saw Hilton Head score three runs in the sixth inning before falling short.
Melton praised his staff of Tripp Watts, Jason Knight and Brant Barnes.
“I couldn’t have done any of this without the awesome coaches that help me,” Melton said. “These guys are like brothers to me and I appreciate them so much.”
The Lancaster team includes Rorie Allen, Aiden Baker, Kayden Barnes, Maddox Blackmon, Keegan Bowers, Brixton Griffin, Brady Knight, Dane Lawson, Rhett McAteer, Cannon Melton, Mason Morris and Bentlee Watts.
“I would also like to thank the parents, brothers, sisters, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends and family for all their support so far,” Melton said. “This ride isn’t over because the 2023 World Series here we come.”
The AA World Series is July 27 to Aug. 1.
State games
The Lancaster team, which entered the state field as the District 5 champion, reeled off four straight wins to open play.
The LDB AA stars, 11-1 in postseason play, notched two wins Monday, July 10, when they defeated Hilton Head, 10-4, and Parks Field of Summerville, 3-2.
In the win over Hilton Head, the Lancaster stars took charge early, scoring six runs in the first inning and stayed on top for the six-run win.
Lancaster then faced Parks Field and built a 3-0 edge with single runs in each of the first three innings on the way to the one-run win. Lancaster sparked its win over Parks Field with a solid defense game, turning three double plays.
“Each one of those double plays came at key points in the game,” said Dale Laney, former Lancaster Dixie Baseball chairman who attended the game. “Lancaster played stellar defense, as they have all during the tournament. They just made plays.”
Lancaster opened play, rolling to a 13-3 win over Parks Field in four innings July 8. Parks Field went up 2-0, but Lancaster answered with nine runs after two outs in the bottom of the first for a 9-2 lead. Lancaster stayed on top and added three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seal the 10-run win due to the mercy rule.
Lancaster downed Pine View of Lexington, 4-2, on Sunday, July 9, to go to 2-0 ahead of its two wins Monday to put the LDB AA stars in the title round.
“Those coaches work so well together and they have their team prepared. They make plays you don’t expect of players who are age 7 and 8,” Laney said. “The AA stars are a well-coached team and they show it with all-around solid play. The World Series will be a challenge, but I know they will go and compete.”