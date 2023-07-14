LANNWS-07-15-23 AA ALL STAR

The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars pose with their state championship trophy, after winning it in Dillon on Tuesday, July 11. The team of 7-8-year-olds will play in the AA World Series later this month.

DILLON — The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars, ages 7-8, delivered in a do-or-die situation to win the state championship and a bid to the World Series.

Lancaster, unbeaten entering the championship round in the double-elimination tournament, rebounded from its first postseason loss to beat Hilton Head, 4-3, at the Dillon Recreation Complex on Tuesday, July 11.