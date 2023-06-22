Just north of the city of Lancaster, Craig Farm Road runs between and parallel to highways 521 and 200. Headed toward the state line, rolling pastures spread wide as far as the eye can see. Craig House, a big two-story white house sits overlooking the farm, just as it has done for the past 250 years.

During a recent tour, John Craig, president of the Lancaster Society for Historical Preservation, said, “This is home. This is where I live.”