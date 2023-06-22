Just north of the city of Lancaster, Craig Farm Road runs between and parallel to highways 521 and 200. Headed toward the state line, rolling pastures spread wide as far as the eye can see. Craig House, a big two-story white house sits overlooking the farm, just as it has done for the past 250 years.
During a recent tour, John Craig, president of the Lancaster Society for Historical Preservation, said, “This is home. This is where I live.”
And for eight generations, the Craigs, and only Craigs, have lived in the house that was first built by another John Craig, who immigrated to this country in 1772.
Craig, 79, walked from room to room in the 6,200-square-foot home that began as a large single room with a half-story upstairs 250 years ago. The original fireplace was made of fieldstones held together by clay from the surrounding land.
Craig and his twin brother, Bill, and three sisters – Eleanor, Judy and Marilyn – were the last generation to grow up in the home.
The siblings inherited the farm in 1989 after the death of their parents, Edwin and Wilma Faulkenberry Craig. All five have a share of the farm, which Bill operates.
The Craig House and Farm is hosting free tours this summer to celebrate the homestead’s history. The tour is educational and entertaining. Following is a brief history of how the home grew from its humble beginnings into the spacious, modern dwelling it is today.
Growing up in the house
On a recent tour, John Craig paused in one of the rooms to share a story about his great-grandmother, Amanda Drennan Craig (1861-1922), who was tired and frustrated by her husband Ed's failure to finish the 1901 renovation of the unplastered dining room walls, which were nothing but studs and lathing.
On the day before Thanksgiving, she made her demands.
“Ed, this room will be finished by dark,” she said.
Craig laughed and said his great-grandfather simply added rough boards over the studs.
“In 1953, two generations later, my mother added sheet rock,” he said. “There are so many stories in this house.”
Great-grandfather Ed was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 1910 at the age of 47. He sought professional medical advice at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., and was told he only had six to nine months to live, but if he slept outside he might be able to extend that by six more months.
He returned home and added wrap-around porches, where he slept every night for the next 50 years. He died in 1960 at the age of 97.
Craig said Ed Craig was quite the businessman, who helped many others develop their own companies. He started Craig Motor Co. in the 1920s and an accompanying loan service, Craig Finance Co.
Prior to adding the wrap-around porches, Ed enlarged and modernized the home in 1901 as his fortunes grew.
“Our great-grandparents transformed the simple, but substantial antebellum up-country farmhouse into a full two-story Victorian dwelling – suitable to an increasingly prosperous farmer and entrepreneur,” Craig said.
Incidentally, those great-grandparents were married in town at Kilburnie, where their great-grandmother’s parents lived in the 1880s.
Bill Craig, who now runs the farm, is an equally entertaining storyteller. The Craig twins about 6 years old when their full-time farming grandfather, Boyd Craig, died in 1950. Bill’s father, Edwin, worked full time at Springs Cotton Mills.
With no time and little interest in growing crops, Edwin decided to turn the farm into a cattle ranch. He put 6-year-old Bill on the tractor.
“My feet wouldn’t quite touch the floorboard, so Daddy took two 2-by-8 blocks about a foot long and laid them together and raised the floorboard for me to put my feet on,” Bill said. “When I wanted to stop the tractor, I had to grab the steering wheel and swing down so my foot could hit the clutch and stop it that way.”
Bill said the conversion of the farm from crops to cattle took place as winter approached that year. He said his school teacher Aunt Eloise Craig saw him warming his hands by a small field fire.
“She brought me a pair of her gloves – purple gloves, ladies' dress gloves,” Bill said. “I was embarrassed to death, but I put them on anyway because I was colder than I was embarrassed.”
Sister Eleanor rounded out the childhood stories by saying they went to church every Sunday at Shiloh Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, where their mother taught Sunday school and their daddy was a deacon and, in due course, an elder.
“Mother cooked before we went to church, so when we got home all we had to do was open the oven door and put it on the table,” she said. “We set the table with her good china, silver and crystal. We always had good family time together.”
She said her mother “made the best apple pies around.”
The home had electricity, but no air conditioning or whole-house heat when they were growing up. The kids’ bedrooms were upstairs. They would huddle around a wood-burning heater in winter and in the summer they would drag pallets out on the screened-in porch to sleep.
The three Craig sisters were born in the Craig House. Twins John and Bill were born in 1944 in the original Marion Sims Memorial Hospital, now MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center.
A third of the money for the construction of the original hospital in 1940 was contributed by The Commonwealth Fund in New York City, which, ironically, John Craig ran from 1981 until 2015.
How it all started
John Craig, a Scotsman, left Northern Ireland in 1772, along with Reformed Presbyterian Minister William Martin, in a fleet of four wooden vessels filled with more than 1,000 people leaving the oppressive British rule for South Carolina, “where they would obtain free land and live as free men.”
Craig, his parents and his 12 children boarded the Lord Dunluce ship for a nine-week long journey to Charleston. He then traveled to northern Lancaster County to buy the land that would become Craig Farm in 1773. His older sons fought in Revolutionary War battles in what are now Lancaster and Chester counties.
Grateful for the freedom to worship as they pleased, the Craigs donated land for Shiloh Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in 1821.
Prior to the Civil War, the Craig home was still a story-and-a-half, but had been enlarged with a kitchen, dining room and bedrooms on the ground floor.
During the war, Union troops marched through the county in April 1865 and occupied Craig House.
“They raided the farm and took everything and burned everything down but the house,” John Craig said.
He credits his great-great-grandmother, Elizabeth Clementine Huey Craig, for saving the home.
“She stood her ground,” he said.
Her father was Col. Thomas Walker Huey, a South Carolina state senator. Elizabeth’s husband, John Johnston Craig, and 14-year-old son both fought in the Civil War. Her husband was badly wounded and died shortly after, three years after the birth of another son, John Edgar Craig, great-grandfather of the current Craig generation.
Restoration and changes
Over the years, the home fell into disrepair and needed major renovations. Bill Craig, a skilled carpenter and cabinet maker, restored the home while revitalizing the farm.
In 2002-03, John Craig had a large drawing-room and library added. Additions in 2011-12 included a spacious modern kitchen, upstairs master bedroom and elevator.
John and his partner, Johannes Tromp, live in Craig House. Craig recently retired after a 33-year career as vice president and chief operating officer of The Commonwealth Fund in New York City. Tromp, a former New York City restaurateur and European-trained chef, is the innkeeper and chef at Kilburnie, the Inn at Craig Farm.
Bill and his wife, Cynthia, live on the farm. Bill made a career with the Federal Land Bank, a farm credit system, before he found a niche remodeling homes.
Craig House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.
Last month, the Daughters of the American Revolution presented an award for Excellence in Historic Preservation to John Craig and Johannes Tromp.
The farm, once over 2,000 acres, has evolved from a cotton and corn plantation to a cattle farm on less than 400 acres now. About a hundred cows, three horses, two loaned donkeys and a dog named Barney enjoy the rolling pastures.
When the public tours the home, they are welcome to look around the farm, too, but Bill says that is rare. With a laugh, he shared why he thought so few do.
“Most of them are city people and city people tend to think the farm is a wild place to be and it’s dangerous, but it is really much safer than being in town,” Bill said.
The Craigs today
The children who grew up in Craig House are grateful for the experience and especially for their mother.
“To our mother’s credit, we are all very different people and our personalities and predispositions for jobs has been our own choice,” Eleanor said.
Judith Craig Sanwald (born in 1941) is a psychologist and an artist. Marilyn Craig (1942) was a school principal and is an avid golfer. Eleanor (1940) taught piano and worked as an interior decorator. Her piano teacher was Vivian Major Robinson, her father’s first cousin who performed at Carnegie Hall.
Judith lives in Raleigh, N.C., and has two children and four grandchildren. Marilyn lives in Charlotte, as does Eleanor, who has two children and five grandchildren.
“We are self-sufficient and lucky to be that way and will help each other if needed,” Eleanor said.
Other famous relatives of the Craigs include President Andrew Jackson, Belks founder Thomas Milburn Belk, Arkansas Congressman Wilbur Mills and Louisiana Gov. Huey Long.
Protecting the property
The Craig Farm Historic Preservation Foundation has been established and much of the property will be protected from development. Craig House and Kilburnie Inn will eventually be historic house museums.
“We are trying to protect as much of Craig Farm Road as we can, especially with the growing Charlotte metropolitan area creeping south,” John Craig said.
Tours
Craig Farm is hosting free guided tours of the farm on the following Sundays: June 25, July 30, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Tours start every half hour at 2, 2:30, 3 and 3:30 p.m. Park in the field to the left of the house at 1859 Craig Farm Road, Lancaster, across the street from the Kilburnie. Tours are suitable for ages 6 and older.
See more photos of the house and some of its historic residents with this story online.