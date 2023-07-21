LANCASTER — Elizabeth “Lib” Veal Wallace, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster.
Born Feb. 7, 1936, in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Howard Veal and Pearl Ledford Veal. Lib was the faithful wife to Edward “Eddie” Victor Wallace for over 68 years. After working for Springs Industries for many years, she made the decision to stay at home and focus on her family. She was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served in many roles in the pre-school and nursery departments.
She is survived by two sons, Scott Wallace (Melanie) and Todd Wallace, and one daughter, Kelli Brasington (Richard), all of Lancaster; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Lib was preceded in death by five brothers, David Veal, Fred Veal, Tom Veal, Ricky Veal and James Veal; and three sisters, Betty Williams, Nellie Hasty and Martha Buchaluk.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home, and, in lieu of flowers, suggest memorial contributions to American Cancer Society.
The celebration of life service and interment will be private.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for the family.