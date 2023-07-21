LANCASTER — Elizabeth “Lib” Veal Wallace, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at White Oak Manor of Lancaster.

Born Feb. 7, 1936, in Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Howard Veal and Pearl Ledford Veal. Lib was the faithful wife to Edward “Eddie” Victor Wallace for over 68 years. After working for Springs Industries for many years, she made the decision to stay at home and focus on her family. She was a dedicated member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she served in many roles in the pre-school and nursery departments.