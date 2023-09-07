Rain and bad weather have been the biggest foe for the Indian Land Lady Warriors tennis team this season.
Indian Land blanked South Pointe 6-0 to open their season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but has now had three matches postponed this season so far because of weather. Their most recent match postponement was Thursday, Sept. 7 at Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill because of lightning.
Against South Pointe, winning for the Warriors were Keerthana Nair in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; Caitlyn Johnson in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1; Reyah Patel in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Claire Ziobrowski in No. 4 singles 6-1, 6-0.
Zoe Hsu had the toughest match at No. 5 singles, but still won in straight sets 6-2, 7-5.
Brooklyn Lamb and Claire Broome also won in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in No. 2 doubles.
Indian Land will next play Lancaster at home Tuesday, Sept. 12.