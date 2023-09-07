LANSPTS-09-09-23 TENNIS Nair

Indian Land’s Keerthana Nair returns a ball during warm ups before the Warriors match against Catawba Ridge Thursday, Sept. 7. The match had to be cancelled because of rain and lightning.

 Mac Banks

Rain and bad weather have been the biggest foe for the Indian Land Lady Warriors tennis team this season.

Indian Land blanked South Pointe 6-0 to open their season on Tuesday, Sept. 5, but has now had three matches postponed this season so far because of weather. Their most recent match postponement was Thursday, Sept. 7 at Catawba Ridge in Fort Mill because of lightning.