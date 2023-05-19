Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ms. Linda Sue Boone, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on May 13, 2023, at MUSC Lancaster.
She is survived by her daughter, Tamara Campbell; and her fur babies (cats).
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
McCray Funeral Home is serving the family.