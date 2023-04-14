Janie Ruth Johnson, 65, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Lancaster.
She was born on March 29, 1958, to the late John Robert and Mamie Douglas Colvin.
Survivors are her husband, Charles Johnson; one son, Marvin Bernard Moore; three stepsons, Charles Johnson, Tyrone Johnson and Derrick Johnson; one stepdaughter, Lavon Chambers; one brother, David Colvin; four sisters, Brenda McWatters, Clara Young, Margaret Wylie and Johnnie Mae Colvin; and two grandchildren.
Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Jerusha Gaither and Pastor Pamela Williams conducted the funeral service.
