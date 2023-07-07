LANNWS-07-08-23 LCCA SCHOLARSHIP

Tiana Knox, center front, received the Lancaster County Council of the Arts 2023 academic scholarship June 8. Shown with her are, front: Jason Knox, left, and Dr. Ernest Jenkins; and back: LCCA Board President Pat Clancy and LCCA Board Director Krista Cook.

 Liz Martin

The Lancaster County Council of the Arts announces Tiana Knox as the recipient of its annual $750 academic scholarship. Dr. Ernest Jenkins, LCCA board secretary, presented the scholarship at the LCCA’s annual meeting June 8.

Knox recently graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, where she was on the honor roll and served as a junior marshal. She also earned an associate degree in art via dual enrollment at USC Lancaster.