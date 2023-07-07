The Lancaster County Council of the Arts announces Tiana Knox as the recipient of its annual $750 academic scholarship. Dr. Ernest Jenkins, LCCA board secretary, presented the scholarship at the LCCA’s annual meeting June 8.
Knox recently graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, where she was on the honor roll and served as a junior marshal. She also earned an associate degree in art via dual enrollment at USC Lancaster.
In the fall, Knox is planning to attend Winthrop University to study early childhood education. She hopes to start her career teaching young children, before moving on to teach English at the high school and college levels.
Being a lover of English and writing, Knox’s favorite artists are Shakespeare and Edgar Allen Poe. She hopes her future students will fall in love with reading as much as she has. She also understands the importance of arts in our community and arts education in our world today.
In her application she wrote, “While learning about different periods of art throughout the world is extremely important…it is equally important to talk about newer artists that have made changes to art. If we talked about newer artists more, we would see how society is seeing the world right now from an artist’s view.”
The LCCA congratulates Knox and wishes her much success in the future.