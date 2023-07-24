WCNC-TV’s staff is excited about Lancaster native Kayland Hagwood joining the station as the next step in her broadcast career, WCNC news director Carrie Hoffman says.
“She’s a strong storyteller,” Hoffman said, “and her connection to Lancaster and the surrounding areas means she’s knowledgeable about the issues important to our local viewers.”
Hagwood has a dynamic reporting style, engaging on-camera presence and relatable personality that are impressing the station’s viewers.
In March, Hagwood joined WCNC as a reporter and Sunday Morning anchor in Charlotte, North Carolina’s largest city and media hub. She covers breaking news, community events and feature stories at WCNC.
Hagwood, 26, grew up in Lancaster, graduated from Lancaster High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from USC Columbia.
She began working as a freelance reporter for The Lancaster News in high school and continued during college. She covered a range of topics — from politics and crime to human interest — and earned a S.C. Press Association award for her reporting.
At USC Columbia, she won two Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas student awards for news reporting and photography, was a live-in adviser to USC’s journalism and mass communication community and was a president's student advisory board member.
While in college, she also interned at WBTV and WLTX, polishing her skills in reporting, writing, producing and editing stories for broadcast and social media.
After college graduation, Hagwood worked at WLTX for almost five years, first as a reporter before becoming weekend morning anchor and later weekend evening anchor.
During her career, Hagwood has covered hurricanes and high-profile murder trials, including the trial of disbarred Low Country attorney Alex Murdaugh.
Hagwood was also part of the WLTX team that won a STAR Award for coverage of the nationally publicized Nathaniel Rowland murder trial. The case led to changes in ride-share legislation, after a USC student mistook the man who murdered her for an Uber driver.
Hagwood says she’s passionate about telling stories that matter to people's lives, and she often focuses on underserved and under-represented communities.
One story Hagwood says she was very passionate about was on education in South Carolina. She found students were not performing where they should be in a lot of cases around the state and set a goal to get that information out. She reported on how educators worked to figure out what caused students to underperform and how educators worked to help the students perform at a higher level.
Hagwood says being able to work at WCNC, a station covering her hometown, is truly her life’s honor.
During her free time, she volunteers with local nonprofits and speaks to aspiring journalists about the importance of the field. Hagwood hopes she can inspire others from Lancaster to chase their dreams, no matter how big those dreams may seem.
“Lancaster is a small city, so people may think there are fewer opportunities to be successful,” Hagwood said, “but I love my city because it helped me become who I am today.”