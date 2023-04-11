LANNWS-04-12-23 CHAMBER AWARD

Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO John McCain, third from right, poses with other CACCE communications award winners March 30.

 courtesy of Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce

Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was recognized last month by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE).

The local chamber received one of the group’s 2023 Communication Excellence Awards during its Staff Leadership Development Conference, held March 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk, N.C.

