Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was recognized last month by the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE).
The local chamber received one of the group’s 2023 Communication Excellence Awards during its Staff Leadership Development Conference, held March 30 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Kitty Hawk, N.C.
The Communication Excellence Awards recognize outstanding communications efforts by chambers of commerce in both Carolinas.
Communications were recognized in four categories: advertising and marketing, campaigns, electronic and publications. One award is presented to the highest scoring chamber in each of the four categories to chambers with under 700 members and chambers with over 700 members.
Entries were judged based on originality, design and quality, and results achieved. The entries reflected communication efforts taken or completed during the past 18 months.
The Lancaster County Chamber received the publication award for chambers under 700 members for its annual publication, The Lancaster Advantage.
Other award winners include:
• Advertising and marketing
Under 700 members – Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, Monday Midday Minutes
Over 700 members – Greater Winston-Salem Inc., Talent attraction and awareness ads
Under 700 members – Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, CWC Business Watch Program
Over 700 members – Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Minority-Owned Business Membership Contest
Under 700 members – Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce, 2022 Leadership Dorchester Recruitment Video
Over 700 members – Columbia Chamber of Commerce, “Nice List” social media campaign
Over 700 members – Chamber of Catawba County, Catawba County Relocation Guide
CACCE is a professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in the Carolinas. CACCE equips chamber professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers.