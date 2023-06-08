HEATH SPRINGS — Heath Springs Town Council held a special meeting Monday, June 5, for the first reading of the town’s 2023-24 budget.
Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of the proposed $1,294,600 budget.
The new budget is $20,936 less than the current budget of $1,315,536.
Last year’s budget included $150,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which were used for water and sewer infrastructure improvements. The increased cost of county water for the town will be absorbed by these ARPA funds.
The second and final reading of the budget is June 20.
Mayor Eddie Moore provided an update on the upcoming July 4 celebration, one of the town’s biggest annual events.
“I feel like this year will even be better,” he said. “I’m excited about it.”
Council approved spending $2,500 for the event, which is 2.5 times more than last year’s $1,000. Part of that money — $640 — will go to law enforcement coverage of the event at a rate of $40 per hour per officer.
Moore stressed the need for the public’s protection.
“We can’t look at the dollars,” he said. “We have to look at the safety of the people who come to the event.”